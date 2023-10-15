News you can trust since 1873
Banners and placards sent a clear message as protesters gathered on Fleetwood beachBanners and placards sent a clear message as protesters gathered on Fleetwood beach
11 photos of 'poo' protesters at Fleetwood raising concerns over untreated sewage being pumped into the sea

Protesters gathered on Fleetwood beach to make a ‘poo’ protest calling for cleaner seas.
By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Oct 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 08:05 BST

Campaigners were raise concerns that untreated sewage is being pumped into the Irish Sea on “a regular basis”.

The gathering was coordinated by a Fleetwood-based group called the Big Swim Team as part of the wider Surfers Against Sewage campaign.

Coordinated by a Fleetwood-based group called the Big Swim Team as part of the wider Surfers Against Sewage campaign, chief organiser Adam Diver says waters companies must do more to prevent the pollution from happening.

Protesters donned mock 'poop' hats to make their point at the environmental protest in Fleetwood.

