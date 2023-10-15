Protesters gathered on Fleetwood beach to make a ‘poo’ protest calling for cleaner seas.
Campaigners were raise concerns that untreated sewage is being pumped into the Irish Sea on “a regular basis”.
The gathering was coordinated by a Fleetwood-based group called the Big Swim Team as part of the wider Surfers Against Sewage campaign.
Coordinated by a Fleetwood-based group called the Big Swim Team as part of the wider Surfers Against Sewage campaign, chief organiser Adam Diver says waters companies must do more to prevent the pollution from happening.
Protesters donned mock 'poop' hats to make their point at the environmental protest in Fleetwood. Photo: Daniel Martino
Protesters make a point about the 'poop' during the event on Fleetwood beach Photo: Daniel Martino
Protesters make a point about the 'poop' during the event on Fleetwood beach Photo: Daniel Martino
There was a good turn-out from protesters at Fleetwood beach, calling for cleaner seas and raising concerns that untreated sewage is being pumped into the Irish Sea Photo: Daniel Martino
Adam Diver, chief organiser of the protest, outlines his concerns. Photo: Daniel Martino
Two protesters take to the sea at Fleetwood to make a point. Photo: Daniel Martino