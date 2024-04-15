Two well known Fylde coast dance/theatre schools, Phil Winston's Theatreworks College and Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Dance Academy, have moved into the totally transformed former Bispham Market premises on Red Bank Road.

The new venue is called Stage Door Studios and extensive renovation work has turned the old retail site into bespoke studios, purpose-built for dance and theatre classes.

Nicky, who had previously ran classes in premises behind the former market building, said: “I always dreamed of being able to make use of that building and it has finally come true!

“The people from the market have helped us with the work and some of them have come to our opening too.

“I am a Bispham girl and most of our families are from Bispham, so it really is like we are coming home.

"We were so grateful to have Betty cutting the ribbon, it was brilliant.”

Past and present pupils were also attending the event on Sunday.

Nicky Figgins with Betty Legs Diamond and teachers at the official of opening of Stage Door Dance Studios in Bispham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nicky Figgins with Betty Legs Diamond cut the cake at the official of opening of Stage Door Dance Studios in Bispham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nicky Figgins with Betty Legs Diamond with guests and students at the official of opening of Stage Door Dance Studios in Bispham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nicky Figgins with Betty Legs Diamond with teachers and students at the official of opening of Stage Door Dance Studios in Bispham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nicky Figgins with Betty Legs Diamond and students at the official of opening of Stage Door Dance Studios in Bispham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nicky Figgins with Betty Legs Diamond and students at the official of opening of Stage Door Dance Studios in Bispham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard