11 photos of Fleetwood's Coronation party
Families in Fleetwood flocked to a Coronation-themed fun day, where there were union flags and celebratory crowns aplenty – and even a cardboard cut-out of King Charles III.
The historic event was staged in the Marine Gardens on Saturday May 6.
Body
Plans for the historic occasion have been announced by Fleetwood Town Council, which has organised the big event for the day of the coronation itself – Saturday May 6.
There were free entertainments, including a funfair, a children’s entertainer providing magic shows and circus workshops, a gaming bus and arts and crafts activities.
There was also free face painting and mascots mingling with the crowds providing free photo opportunities and entertainment.
At the end of the day there was a public singalong of the National Anthem led by talented songstress Katy Connelly, who is starring in Grease at the Winter Gardens.
The big event was organised by Fleetwood Town Council and chairman, Coun Cheryl Raynor, said: “It’s been a wonderful day and I hope everyone will remember being part of a historic community occasion.”