News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

11 photos of Fleetwood's Coronation party

Families in Fleetwood flocked to a Coronation-themed fun day, where there were union flags and celebratory crowns aplenty – and even a cardboard cut-out of King Charles III.

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th May 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:15 BST

The historic event was staged in the Marine Gardens on Saturday May 6.

Body

Plans for the historic occasion have been announced by Fleetwood Town Council, which has organised the big event for the day of the coronation itself – Saturday May 6.

There were free entertainments, including a funfair, a children’s entertainer providing magic shows and circus workshops, a gaming bus and arts and crafts activities.

There was also free face painting and mascots mingling with the crowds providing free photo opportunities and entertainment.

At the end of the day there was a public singalong of the National Anthem led by talented songstress Katy Connelly, who is starring in Grease at the Winter Gardens.

The big event was organised by Fleetwood Town Council and chairman, Coun Cheryl Raynor, said: “It’s been a wonderful day and I hope everyone will remember being part of a historic community occasion.”

Jade Houghton, Noel Green and Shelley Green enjoy Fleetwood's Coronation fun day in the Marine Gardens. Pictures: Richard Hunt

1. Coronation fun day in Fleetwood

Jade Houghton, Noel Green and Shelley Green enjoy Fleetwood's Coronation fun day in the Marine Gardens. Pictures: Richard Hunt Photo: Richard Hunt

Photo Sales
Susan Crook waves a Union flag with grandson Ethan Christie

2. Coronation fun day in Fleetwood

Susan Crook waves a Union flag with grandson Ethan Christie Photo: Richard Hunt

Photo Sales
Jamie Fletcher at Fleetwood's Coronation fun day with daughter Harper Haggerty, aged two

3. Fwd coronation 3.jpg

Jamie Fletcher at Fleetwood's Coronation fun day with daughter Harper Haggerty, aged two Photo: Richard Hunt

Photo Sales
The Ham and O'Connor families celebrate Fleetwood's big Coronation Fun Day

4. Coronation fun day in Fleetwood

The Ham and O'Connor families celebrate Fleetwood's big Coronation Fun Day Photo: Richard Hunt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CoronationFleetwoodCharles IIIMarine GardensWinter Gardens