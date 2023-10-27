News you can trust since 1873
11 photos of dogs dressing up in scary costumes for Halloween at Clipping Marvellous grooming salon in Blackpool

These dogs have been dressing up at a Blackpool grooming salon.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST

Naj Eljjebli, owner of Clipping Marvellous on Layton Road, has been helping her furry clients to get into the Halloween spirit.

Her grooming salon is kitted out with a chair for the dogs to sit on, which always has a theme so they can take adorable pictures.

They even get a free bow to take home.

To share your own dog photos email [email protected]

Clipping Marvellous

1. wbegnews-hallowedogs-nw.jpg

Clipping Marvellous Photo: Clipping Marvellous

Clipping Marvellous

2. wbegnews-halloweendog13-nw.jpg

Clipping Marvellous Photo: Clipping Marvellous

Clipping Marvellous

3. wbegnews-halloweendog12-nw.jpg

Clipping Marvellous Photo: Clipping Marvellous

Clipping Marvellous

4. wbegnews-halloweendog10-nw.jpg

Clipping Marvellous Photo: Clipping Marvellous

Clipping Marvellous

5. wbegnews-halloweendog8-nw.jpg

Clipping Marvellous Photo: Clipping Marvellous

Clipping Marvellous

6. wbegnews-halloweendog11-nw.jpg

Clipping Marvellous Photo: Clipping Marvellous

