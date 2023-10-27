11 photos of dogs dressing up in scary costumes for Halloween at Clipping Marvellous grooming salon in Blackpool
These dogs have been dressing up at a Blackpool grooming salon.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Naj Eljjebli, owner of Clipping Marvellous on Layton Road, has been helping her furry clients to get into the Halloween spirit.
Her grooming salon is kitted out with a chair for the dogs to sit on, which always has a theme so they can take adorable pictures.
They even get a free bow to take home.
To share your own dog photos email [email protected]
1 / 3