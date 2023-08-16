News you can trust since 1873
11 photos : Blackpool has the UK's most affordable hotels and B&Bs, says new survey

Blackpool is the most affordable UK holiday destination for accommodation, according to a new survey.
By Richard Hunt
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:58 BST

The study by Cheaprooms.co.uk compared prices across 30 popular coastal destinations.

It found that Blackpool had an average rate of just £48 per night.The results were compiled based on the average price for the cheapest available double room in a hotel or guest house during the month of August. Only properties within walking distance of a beach and rated at least 3 stars were considered.With an average rate of £154 per night, Sidmouth emerged as the priciest destination.

The towns of St Ives and Bude, both located in Cornwall, came out as the second and third most expensive destinations, respectively.

*Prices shown for Blackpool hotels here are via hotel comparison site Trivago and, consequently, may vary to a degree.

Compared to 2019, when the same survey was most recently conducted, hotel rates are up by 35%, on average – an increase of almost 8% per year. Several destinations have seen their rates skyrocket even further, including Folkestone, Swansea and Bude, all of which are up by around 75% compared to 4 years ago.

Here is the full story:

http://www.cheaprooms.co.uk/press/resorts23.html

Forshaws Hotel, Talbot Square (three stars )is 0.2 miles to Blackpool Tower and scored 7.4 out of 10 from 616 reviews

1. Foirshaws Hotel £44

Forshaws Hotel, Talbot Square (three stars )is 0.2 miles to Blackpool Tower and scored 7.4 out of 10 from 616 reviews Photo: Third party

The Feathers Hotel, Albert Road(3 stars ), 0.3 miles from Blackpool Tower -this hotel scored 8 out of 10 from 45 reviews

2. The Feathers Hotel £36

The Feathers Hotel, Albert Road(3 stars ), 0.3 miles from Blackpool Tower -this hotel scored 8 out of 10 from 45 reviews Photo: Third party

The Sandringham Court Hotel, on Reads Avenue (three stars) , 0.4 miles from Blackpool Tower. This hotel has score of 7.9 out of 10 from 154 reviews. Photo: Trivago

3. Sandringham Court Hotel £45 per night

The Sandringham Court Hotel, on Reads Avenue (three stars) , 0.4 miles from Blackpool Tower. This hotel has score of 7.9 out of 10 from 154 reviews. Photo: Trivago Photo: Trivago

Westbourne House Hotel, Vance Road (three stars), 0.2 to Blackpool Tower. The hotel scored 8.8 out of 10 from 81 reviews

4. Westbourne House Hotel £43 per night

Westbourne House Hotel, Vance Road (three stars), 0.2 to Blackpool Tower. The hotel scored 8.8 out of 10 from 81 reviews Photo: Third party

The Arncliffe Lodge on Adelaide Street (three stars ) is 0.2 miles from Blackpool Tower and scores 7.6 out of 10 from 637 reviews

5. The Arncliffe Lodge £55 per night

The Arncliffe Lodge on Adelaide Street (three stars ) is 0.2 miles from Blackpool Tower and scores 7.6 out of 10 from 637 reviews Photo: Third party

The Lucena Hotel, Barton Avenue (three stars), 0.8 miles from Blackpool Tower, had a score of 7.3 out of 10 from 265 reviews.

6. Lucena Hotel £39

The Lucena Hotel, Barton Avenue (three stars), 0.8 miles from Blackpool Tower, had a score of 7.3 out of 10 from 265 reviews. Photo: Third party

Hollingdales Hotel, Tyldesley Road (three star), 0.6 miles from Blackpool Tower, 6.5 out of 10 from 40 reviews

7. Holingdales Hotel £33

Hollingdales Hotel, Tyldesley Road (three star), 0.6 miles from Blackpool Tower, 6.5 out of 10 from 40 reviews Photo: Third party

Bing Lea Hotel, Banks Street (three stars), 0.5 miles to Blackpool Tower, 8.9 out of 10 from 39 reviews

8. Bing Lea Hotel £44

Bing Lea Hotel, Banks Street (three stars), 0.5 miles to Blackpool Tower, 8.9 out of 10 from 39 reviews Photo: Third party

