What a celebration it was when the Crown Ballroom in Fleetwood marked its 10th anniversary.

The Crown, based in its own studio at Farmer Parrs Animal World off Fleetwood Road, is an academy where ballroom dancing is taught to people of all ages.

As well as lessons, it organises dazzling shows and holds workshops.

Founded by dancer Ali Slinger, the Crown celebrated its milestone by staging a showcase, called ICONIC, which brought together its dancers across the ages, from five-70; all performing specially choreographed routines.

Bringing Ballroom, Latin, Street and Cheer Dance to the stage, the evening was a complete sellout out at Fleetwood's Marine Hall last week.

There was also a celebration event at the studio.

It's certainly been a year of celebrations so far, with visits from Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin and a huge celebratory dance event in June, with a Cabaret from close friend and former Strictly professional Ian Waite.

Ali, who is supported by fellow teachers Frankie Blundell and Elizabeth Jones, said: “The celebrations aren't yet over, as more celebrity guests are due to visit the Crown later in the summer and more dance events are planned as well. .

"For our 10th birthday we wanted to ensure all our dancers got the chance to mark the occasion.

"Our birthday party was great fun with over 150 dancers attending.

"ICONIC was the opportunity to perform for family, friends and supporters and it's a night we won’t forget.”

1 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary Follow the leader - members of the Crown Ballroom perform another showcase routine Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

2 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary All the moves - this dance pair impress onlookers with a flawless routine during the Crown Ballroom's 10th anniversary showcase Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

3 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary Another dazzling routine from the Crown Ballroom youngsters Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

4 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary It's a party - Crown Ballroom members celebrate its big milestone Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

5 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary The youngest members of the Crown Ballroom demonstrate their amazing dance skills Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

6 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary Young dancers with another impressive routine during the Crown Ballroom's anniversary celebrations Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

7 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary Members of the Crown Ballroom enjoy an anniversary night to remember Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

8 . The Crown Ballroom academy celebrates its 10th anniversary Dancers celebrate the Crown Ballroom's 10th anniversary Photo: Frankie Blundell Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2