New pub Shickers Tavern enjoyed an official opening bash on Saturday January 29.

The town centre pub, on Birley Street, was packed for the occasion and played host to party band, Hush

Publican Liam Johnston already runs the thriving Shickers Micropub on Waterloo Road in South Shore.

He said he was delighted to launch another venue, which differs from the Micropub in several ways.

Liam, 36, said: “It was a great opening night, everyone had a great time, which is the most important thing.

"The main thing people will notice is that the new place is bigger than the place on Waterloo Rod, which will obviously be staying open.

"Unlike that pub, there are no sports on TV screens.

"Instead we are putting on live music, looking mainly at smaller groups.

"We will still be serving similar kinds of beers that we do at the other place , including ABK Hell, and we also have a deal with Joseph Holts to provide some of their beers.

“It will be a good, old style friendly pub.”

Liam has taken on three new staff for the enterprise and will divide his time between the two pubs.

He added: “I’;d jsut like to thank Rick Hulme for creating the brilliabt art work on the walls – we’ve got four amazing pictures of people who have inspiird me – Dean Martin, Tom Waits, Richard Pryor and Gene Piney.

"Without our project manager Kent Mason the place would not have happened, and Georgia Mason helps me to run the place.

"It’s great to finally be up and running.”

