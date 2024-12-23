11 most famous people from Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde & Thorton-Cleveleys

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:48 GMT

The Wyre Borough is home to towns and villages such as Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys, and between them, they can boast a whole host of famous residents.

From musicians to actors, sport stars to TV personalities, numerous celebrities were either born in or grew up in Wyre.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 11 famous faces you may not have known were from Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys and included some information about what makes them so well known.

The most famous people from Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde & Thornton-Cleveleys

1. Celebs from across Wyre

The most famous people from Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde & Thornton-Cleveleys | Getty



2. Zoe Ball

The radio and TV presenter lived in Cleveleys until she was eight. | Getty Images



3. Lucy Fallon

The actress grew up in Cleveleys and attended Hodgson Academy in Poulton | lucyfallonx on Instagram



4. Alfie Boe

The singer grew up in Fleetwood, attending St Wulstan's and St Edmund's School & Cardinal Allen Catholic High School | Liverpool FC via Getty Images



5. Nikki Sanderson

The actress was born and raised in Fleetwood | Dave Nelson



6. Hayley Tamaddon

The actress grew up in Cleveleys | submit

