11 most famous people from Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde & Thorton-Cleveleys

From musicians to actors, sport stars to TV personalities, numerous celebrities were either born in or grew up in Wyre.
Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.
So below we have collected 11 famous faces you may not have known were from Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys and included some information about what makes them so well known.
2. Zoe Ball
The radio and TV presenter lived in Cleveleys until she was eight. | Getty Images
3. Lucy Fallon
The actress grew up in Cleveleys and attended Hodgson Academy in Poulton | lucyfallonx on Instagram
4. Alfie Boe
The singer grew up in Fleetwood, attending St Wulstan's and St Edmund's School & Cardinal Allen Catholic High School | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
5. Nikki Sanderson
The actress was born and raised in Fleetwood | Dave Nelson
6. Hayley Tamaddon
The actress grew up in Cleveleys | submit
