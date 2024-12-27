11 famous people from Fylde including Charlotte Dawson & Stephen Tompkinson

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 14:36 GMT

The Borough of Fylde is home to towns and villages like Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham and Wesham, and between them they can boast a fair few celebrities.

The Fylde has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, comedians and film makers.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 11 famous faces you may not have known were either from Fylde or live there and included some information about what makes them so well known.

Take a look at all the stars who were born in or lived in Fylde.

1. Celebs from Fylde

Take a look at all the stars who were born in or lived in Fylde. | Various

Photo Sales
The reality star/actress grew up in Lytham St Annes and lives there now

2. Charlotte Dawson

The reality star/actress grew up in Lytham St Annes and lives there now | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The actor grew up in Lytham St Annes, attending St Bede's Catholic High School

3. Stephen Tomkinson

The actor grew up in Lytham St Annes, attending St Bede's Catholic High School | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The actress lived in Warton for many years, before moving to Cleveleys this year

4. Cheryl Fergison

The actress lived in Warton for many years, before moving to Cleveleys this year | submit

Photo Sales
The actress grew up in Lytham St Annes, attending Queen Mary school

5. Jenny Eclair

The actress grew up in Lytham St Annes, attending Queen Mary school | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The actor is from Lytham St Annes

6. Dean Lennox Kelly

The actor is from Lytham St Annes | Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice