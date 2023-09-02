News you can trust since 1873
11 colourful photos from the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on event where Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed

It was murder on the comedy carpet as Sophie Ellis-Bextor switched-on the Blackpool Illuminations on Sept 01, 2023. These were the scenes at the big event.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:56 BST

Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed on the Tower Festival Headland before pulling the switch to trigger four months of Illuminations.

Sophie shot to fame as a vocalist on Spiller’s huge number one single, ‘Groovejet’ and her worldwide hit, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’.

The stars of Nickelodeon, the world’s favourite children’s TV channel,, also took over the Golden Mile for a float parade.

There was also specially-commissioned sound and light show on The Blackpool Tower that will be synchronised with LED wristbands to be given out to spectators, and then topped off with a fireworks finale over the seafront.

These were the scenes at the launch event.

Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

1. wbegnews-switchon-nw.jpg

Blackpool Illuminations switch-on Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The illuminations in Blackpool have been switched on. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Lighting up the prom

The illuminations in Blackpool have been switched on. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The switch-on event took place from around 7pm, giving people the chance to experience the famous Blackpool Illuminations. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Golden mile of lights

The switch-on event took place from around 7pm, giving people the chance to experience the famous Blackpool Illuminations. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A specially-commissioned sound and light show on The Blackpool Tower ttook place before a fireworks finale over the seafront. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Light show

A specially-commissioned sound and light show on The Blackpool Tower ttook place before a fireworks finale over the seafront. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A parade took place featuring larger-than-life characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Baby Shark, Monsters High and Transformers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. Dazzling colours

A parade took place featuring larger-than-life characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Baby Shark, Monsters High and Transformers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Spiro is an immersive walk-through tunnel of light spanning 26 metres in length. Back by popular demand, the illuminated tunnel comprises individually-mapped LEDs that allow beautiful intricate patterns. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. Tunnel of light

Spiro is an immersive walk-through tunnel of light spanning 26 metres in length. Back by popular demand, the illuminated tunnel comprises individually-mapped LEDs that allow beautiful intricate patterns. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Thanks to the ingenious Illuminations team, visitors can capture their Illuminations experience in front of a dazzling Hollywood-inspired Blackpool sign. Utilising Cabochon lamps, the installation spans almost nine metres in length and will be situated in front of The Blackpool Tower, providing the ultimate selfie opportunity. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

7. Blackpool - our name in lights

Thanks to the ingenious Illuminations team, visitors can capture their Illuminations experience in front of a dazzling Hollywood-inspired Blackpool sign. Utilising Cabochon lamps, the installation spans almost nine metres in length and will be situated in front of The Blackpool Tower, providing the ultimate selfie opportunity. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fireworks from the top of Blackpool Tower as the illuminations are switched on for 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

8. Fireworks

Fireworks from the top of Blackpool Tower as the illuminations are switched on for 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

