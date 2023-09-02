It was murder on the comedy carpet as Sophie Ellis-Bextor switched-on the Blackpool Illuminations on Sept 01, 2023. These were the scenes at the big event.

Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed on the Tower Festival Headland before pulling the switch to trigger four months of Illuminations.

Sophie shot to fame as a vocalist on Spiller’s huge number one single, ‘Groovejet’ and her worldwide hit, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’.

The stars of Nickelodeon, the world’s favourite children’s TV channel,, also took over the Golden Mile for a float parade.

There was also specially-commissioned sound and light show on The Blackpool Tower that will be synchronised with LED wristbands to be given out to spectators, and then topped off with a fireworks finale over the seafront.

These were the scenes at the launch event.

Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

The illuminations in Blackpool have been switched on.

The switch-on event took place from around 7pm, giving people the chance to experience the famous Blackpool Illuminations.

A specially-commissioned sound and light show on The Blackpool Tower took place before a fireworks finale over the seafront.

A parade took place featuring larger-than-life characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Baby Shark, Monsters High and Transformers.

Spiro is an immersive walk-through tunnel of light spanning 26 metres in length. Back by popular demand, the illuminated tunnel comprises individually-mapped LEDs that allow beautiful intricate patterns.

Thanks to the ingenious Illuminations team, visitors can capture their Illuminations experience in front of a dazzling Hollywood-inspired Blackpool sign. Utilising Cabochon lamps, the installation spans almost nine metres in length and will be situated in front of The Blackpool Tower, providing the ultimate selfie opportunity.