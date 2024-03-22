11 celebrities who support Blackpool F.C including David Thewlis, John Simpson and the Nolans

Many of the Blackpool Gazette readers are of course Blackpool F.C. fans but did you know there were some famous faces amongst the Tangerines too?

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 15:58 GMT

They may seem rich and glamorous, but celebrities are after all just normal people, and like normal people, many are bound to support a football team.

Blackpool F.C. has a whole host of famous fans from Hollywood actors to world renowned musicians and sport stars.

How many of them are you aware of? Take look here!

The Blackpool born actor has been spotted at Bloomfield Road games.

2. David Thewlis

The Blackpool born actor has been spotted at Bloomfield Road games.

One of The Nolan Sisters' first songs was dedicated to the club. Anne also was married to a Blackpool F.C. player.

3. The Nolan Sisters

One of The Nolan Sisters' first songs was dedicated to the club. Anne also was married to a Blackpool F.C. player.

Fleetwood born musician who was a member of the Membranes. In 2013 he said: "I was born in Blackpool and supporting your local team is one of those things that gets under your skin for life."

4. John Robb

Fleetwood born musician who was a member of the Membranes. In 2013 he said: "I was born in Blackpool and supporting your local team is one of those things that gets under your skin for life."

A BBC Radio 1 DJ from Blackpool, who used to have a residency at the Syndicate.

5. Danny Howard

A BBC Radio 1 DJ from Blackpool, who used to have a residency at the Syndicate. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

The Blackpool born Pet Shop Boy has been known to attend games although he is an Arsenal fan too.

6. Chris Lowe

The Blackpool born Pet Shop Boy has been known to attend games although he is an Arsenal fan too.

