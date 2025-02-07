6 . Wendi Peters

Born on 29/2/68 in Blackburn, Wendi is an actress, best known for her role as Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street. Wendi was a regular on Doctors 2023-2024 and last year toured the UK with Sister Act. Over Christmas, she starred in Stockport Plaza's annual pantomime and kicked off 2025 with an appearance on The Weakest Link. | Getty Images