The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters returned St Annes beach at the weekend for some incredible motorcycle mayhem.

Organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club, the two day event – on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30 - featured solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.

Some of the most talented motorcycle riders in the country were on show competing for titles in an exhilarating racing championship.

The spectacular races included 500cc solo motorcycles, 1000cc sidecars and quads..

There were around 50 races, including three finals.

The 500cc event was won by Paul Cooper (York) with Daniel Winterton (Congleton, Cheshire) second and Mark Wrathall (Hambleton, Over Wyre) third.

In the 1000cc sidecar race, rider Colin Blackbourn (Wainfleet, Lincolnshire) and passenger Carl Pugh (Morton-in-the-Marsh, Gloucestershire) were first; Neal Owen (Swansea) and Jason Farwell (St Austell, Cornwall) were second and Clint Blondel (Guernsey) and Richard Webb were third.

The quads event was won by Dan Bray (St Austell), with Davey Noixon (Hexham, Northumberland)in second and Liam Whetton (Chesterfield) third.

David Norcott , of the Cheshire Grasstrack Club, said: “Apart from the weather, which got a bit windy at times, we were really pleased with this year’s event.

"St Annes beach is the perfect place because of the stretch of the sands and the fact the tide doesn’t come in for five days.

"The support we’ve had from Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council has been brilliant.”

1 . Sand Masters The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting at St Annes beach organised by the Cheshire Grasstrack Club Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

