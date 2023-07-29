5 . Changes to Blackpool since 2000

Martyn Cook: "We left for Australia in 2001 and returned for a holiday in 2019. Yes a few familiar pubs, hotels and shops had closed but there was lots of new investment and huge developments in the town centre around train station, tram extension works up Talbot Road and a real sense that the town was on the up. "We love Blackpool and miss it every day. It is a unique place live and full of opportunities for those who choose to grab it." Picture of new Premier Inn on Talbot Road Photo: BEG