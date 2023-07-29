Blackpool has certainly seen some changes over the past 20-plus years.
We asked Gazette readers what would be the first noticeable thing that had changed if someone left Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in 2000 and returned in 2023.
There were no less than 289 comments, with some noticing improvements to the town but others believing that Blackpool had changed for the worse and badly declined.
Among the areas picked up were the new trams (introduced in 2012), the new investment in parts of the town, the loss of quality shops, the increase in homelessness , changes to schools, changes to the seafront, concerns over drugs and the closure of Blackpool Airport.
Some people felt that while Blackpool had got better in some ways, in others it had ‘got worse’.
Here are some of those views.
Louleo England: "The new defence walls on the sea front and the Comedy carpet" Photo: BEG
Hilary Scott: "The trams - longer, better platforms, less stops. Retained the friendly, helpful conductors which is great. There are good and bad bits to every town and city." Photo: BEG
3. Blackpool Changes Sainsbury.jpg
David Wilson: "From train station 1st thing u notice would b Sainsburys." Photo: BEG
Stephen Proctor: "The Bomb site that is Bond Street. I came back for a break last month for the first time in a few years and that place needs flattening." Photo: BEG
Martyn Cook: "We left for Australia in 2001 and returned for a holiday in 2019. Yes a few familiar pubs, hotels and shops had closed but there was lots of new investment and huge developments in the town centre around train station, tram extension works up Talbot Road and a real sense that the town was on the up.
"We love Blackpool and miss it every day. It is a unique place live and full of opportunities for those who choose to grab it."
Picture of new Premier Inn on Talbot Road Photo: BEG
Adam Dean Bourne: "I left in 2003 and returned in 2017, more homeless, [a lot not their fault] and loads of down and outs. Dilapidated buildings."
Robbie Karl said: "Beggars everywhere, homeless people sleeping in shop doorways junkies our their faces, litter everywhere and practically every street corner and streets either windows boarded up windows smashed. What has happened to Blackpool, so rundown and poverty stricken its unbelievable." Photo: BEG
Kim Oke: "Layton flats have gone."
The iconic high rise flats in Queenstown were demolished in 2016. Photo: BEG
Hilary Scott said: "Loved the food/drinks in Abingdon Market last time I visited."
But Paula Starkie said: "No cash, only card Abbingdon Street market!"
The old market reopened this year following a huge investment and is now an artisan food hall. Photo: BEG