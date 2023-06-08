News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

10 pictures of dazzling new musical show launched for 2023 by Blackpool's Viva Showbar

It was a full house at Viva Showbar Blackpool for the VIP gala launch of the venue’s new summer show Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen this week.
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

This sparkling show for the 2023 season features the top musicals seen on Broadway, the West End and on cinema screens, from classics like Les Miserables, Barnum & Wicked, to modern musicals SIX, Hamilton & Moulin Rouge.

The resort’s hoteliers, local business people and entertainment stars mingled, mixed and enjoyed the spectacular new show at its dazzling launch.

Leye D Johns, the show’s charismatic host and entertainment producer at the venue, was delighted with the opening night success.

He said’ “It’s has been an absolutely electrifying evening’s entertainment and the atmosphere inside Viva has been fantastic.“We are delighted that we entertained a full house, packed to capacity audience, filled with local hoteliers, tourism industry business colleagues and local entertainers, who gave us all their full support.“We want to say a massive thank you to all for coming along and sharing our new summer show experience with us here at Viva.”The dynamic cast of brilliant vocalists and dancers performed a memorable night of Broadway and West End favourites and musical theatre montages, surrounded by stunning scenery, colourful costumes and state-of-the art sound and lighting on Viva’s brand new arena stage.The Viva Broadway show is choreographed by Lucy Gallagher and assistant choreographer Joanne Laurie Hilton.The shows leading vocalists and performance artists are Charlotte Hall, Laura Jones, Toby Beal, Matt Andrews and Courtney Bryant with the master of mirth and comedy host Leye D Johns providing the hilarious banter and showman performances throughout the night along with the Viva Showgirl dancers.Production Manager is Matt Andrew’s and Entertainment Director Leye D Johns.Viva has a special locals offer of 20% off tickets available to all FY Postcode holders and residents.The Viva Broadway is on Every Tuesday night from June – November.For further information visit: www.vivablackpool.com

Viva Broadway opening night celebrations with the Viva Showgirls dancers with vocalist. Left to right: Vocalist Toby Beal, assistant choreographer Joanna Laurie Hilton, choreographer Lucy Gallagher, host and entertainment Director Leye D Johns, vocalist Charlotte Hall, Viva proprietor Martin Heywood, vocalist Laura Jones, production Manager and Vocalist Matt Andrews

1. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

Viva Broadway opening night celebrations with the Viva Showgirls dancers with vocalist. Left to right: Vocalist Toby Beal, assistant choreographer Joanna Laurie Hilton, choreographer Lucy Gallagher, host and entertainment Director Leye D Johns, vocalist Charlotte Hall, Viva proprietor Martin Heywood, vocalist Laura Jones, production Manager and Vocalist Matt Andrews Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Leye D Johns (centre) is the master of ceremonies during a dazzling launch of Viva

2. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

Leye D Johns (centre) is the master of ceremonies during a dazzling launch of Viva Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Adrenaline fuelled performances from the Viva Broadway cast

3. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

Adrenaline fuelled performances from the Viva Broadway cast Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
A Wicked performance of a West End favourite at Blackpool's Viva Showbar

4. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

A Wicked performance of a West End favourite at Blackpool's Viva Showbar Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Matt Andrews performs a magnificent scene and performance from Les Miserables

5. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

Matt Andrews performs a magnificent scene and performance from Les Miserables Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
High wire silk perform ace arts dazzled the crowds

6. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

High wire silk perform ace arts dazzled the crowds Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Classic Wet End favourite Chicago is given an expertly choreographed routine

7. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

Classic Wet End favourite Chicago is given an expertly choreographed routine Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Charlotte Hall stuns with her vocal brilliance in a Six medley musical number

8. Viva Showbar Blackpool's VIP gala launch of new summer show - Viva Broadway, from Stage to Silver Screen

Charlotte Hall stuns with her vocal brilliance in a Six medley musical number Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:West End