He said’ “It’s has been an absolutely electrifying evening’s entertainment and the atmosphere inside Viva has been fantastic.“We are delighted that we entertained a full house, packed to capacity audience, filled with local hoteliers, tourism industry business colleagues and local entertainers, who gave us all their full support.“We want to say a massive thank you to all for coming along and sharing our new summer show experience with us here at Viva.”The dynamic cast of brilliant vocalists and dancers performed a memorable night of Broadway and West End favourites and musical theatre montages, surrounded by stunning scenery, colourful costumes and state-of-the art sound and lighting on Viva’s brand new arena stage.The Viva Broadway show is choreographed by Lucy Gallagher and assistant choreographer Joanne Laurie Hilton.The shows leading vocalists and performance artists are Charlotte Hall, Laura Jones, Toby Beal, Matt Andrews and Courtney Bryant with the master of mirth and comedy host Leye D Johns providing the hilarious banter and showman performances throughout the night along with the Viva Showgirl dancers.Production Manager is Matt Andrew’s and Entertainment Director Leye D Johns.Viva has a special locals offer of 20% off tickets available to all FY Postcode holders and residents.The Viva Broadway is on Every Tuesday night from June – November.For further information visit: www.vivablackpool.com