10 pictures inside the new Beachcomber cafe at St Annes North Beach Wind Sports Centre

Here’s a look inside a smart new cafe at the heart of the £300,000 redeveloped North Beach Wind Sports Centre in St Annes.

The Wind Sports Centre was officially opened today and the adjoining Beachcomber Cafe has already been proving a big hit.

The St Annes-based Kite Surfing Club and Land Yacht Club will operate from the modernised Centre, providing a headquarters where residents and visitors can take advantage of a beachfront described as one of the best for wind sports in the UK.

It will also offer a hub for the Fylde Coastal Rangers to operate from, as well as a purpose-built Changing Places accessible bathroom.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, who was performing the opening ceremony with Fylde mayor Ben Aitken, said: “The North Beach Wind Sports Centre renovation is thrilling, and I have been delighted to see a warm welcome for the Beachcomber Café.”

The cafe is open to all all year round and is operated by Linda Bloor, already in charge of The Pavilion Cafe in Ashton Gardens.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “To be able to offer such a comprehensive seaside sports facility for visitors and residents alike is a wonderful coup for Fylde.

"Our beaches already attract people from all around the world for events like the annual kite festival, and the new centre will only enhance this offer, as well as provide residents with a delightful unique amenity they can enjoy only a short walk away.”

1. The new Beachcomber Cafe at North Beach Wind Sports Centre, St Annes Inside new Beachcomber Cafe and North Beach Wind Sports Centre off Clifton Drive North in St Annes Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. The new Beachcomber Cafe and North Beach Wind Sports Centre at St Annes The new Cafe and North Beach Wind Sports Centre is a feature of the beach off Clifton Drive North in St Annes Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. The new Beachcomber Cafe and North Beach Wind Sports Centre, St Annes The new Beachcomber Cafe at the North Beach Wind Sports Centre offers tasty treats galore. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. The new Beachcomber Cafe and North Beach Wind Sports Centre, St Annes Outside accommodation is a key feature of the new Beachcomber Cafe at the North Beach Wind Sports Centre, St Annes, for use weather permitting of course. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales