Management and volunteers at Lytham Hall are celebrating after being crowned joint winner of the prestigious national Historic Houses Restoration Award 2022 – and here’s why.

Under the direction of House Managers Peter Anthony and Paul Lomax, HTNW Trustee Stephen Williams and a wider team, the Grade I-listed Georgian mansion and its parkland have undergone a dramatic transformation over the last five years.

Thanks to small grants from the likes of the Pilgrim Trust, Friends of Lytham Hall, Fylde Council, Clifton Charitable Incorporated Organisation, Lytham Rotary, Windmill Charity, Coastal Community Fund, the managing Heritage Trust North West have refurbished it inside and out to ensure itis one of the Fylde coast’s prime attractions.

It certainly impressed the Historic Houses Restoration Award judges – and here’s a look inside.

Mr Anthony said: “Lytham Hall is now a heritage asset and attraction that we can be collectively proud of and the visitor numbers prove just that. We thank all our approved contractors with all their specialist skills that have helped us make this jewel in the Crown of Lancashire shine once again."

Lytham Hall’s parkland and tea rooms are open daily, with the Hal itself currently closed ahead of festive tours in December and regular tours due to resume after that. Details here.

The rich history of the Hall is illustrated in this corridor, which features portraits of Lytham's past squires.

The North entrance at Lytham Hall.

Lady Violet Clifton's private dining room at Lytham Hall.

One of the bedroom complete with period features at Lytham Hall.