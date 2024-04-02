10 pictures from eggs-travaganza of outdoor fun at Lytham's Lowther Gardens

The Easter Surprise event was held over the four days from Friday to Monday, with attractions including free family theatre performances, Easter games, musicians, a small fun fair, the Creative Crafts Association marquee, a garden activity variety pack and a variety of food stalls and more, along with the chance to win a giant Easter egg.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance while Easter Sunday also featured an Easter bonnet parade as well as a sweet treat tombola.

The event was the first outdoor weekend attraction of the year at Lowther Gardens, to be followed by the annual Ice Cream Festival on July 20 and 21, Lytham Food and Drink Festival in August and Pumpkins In The Park in October.

