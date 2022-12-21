10 pictures as the Just Good Friends companionship group celebrates Christmas

The Just Good Friends companionship group is certainly making up for lost time in celebrating Christmas this year.

After missing out on a festive ‘do’ in 2020 because of the pandemic and the lingering threat of Covid 12 months ago meaning it was April this year before they celebrated Christmas 2021 with a belated party, the St Annes-based group have held several get-togethers this time around.

The latest was at the Victoria pub in St Annes, a regular venue for their weekly social events. As with those, it featured music by performer Johnnny Roxx, along with good food and plenty of opportunity to dance, but all with a suitably festive theme.

"Christmas is a very special time and it is nice for us all to be together to celebrate,” said Just Good Friends founder and chief executive Bev Sykes.

"We’re all about combatting loneliness and that’s especially important at this time of year. We always have a great time at the Victoria. We’re really grateful for the venue’s hospitality.”

