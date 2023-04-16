10 pictures as Tea World Blackpool hosts afternoon tea for dogs
A Blackpool tea room laid out the red carpet for our furry friends as its hosted a tea party for dogs.
Tea World in Common Edge Road was showcasing its special afternoon high tea for furry clientele – and their owners of course.
The tea tooms opened in a former chippy just under two years ago and offers teas, coffee's and refreshments – plus the chance to pick up a few worlds of a foreign language as the brainchild of Dee Janic, who has run her foreign languages teaching, Language 4 Life School, in Blackpool for many years, but who wanted to branch out to expand her business.
Dee was keen to offer cakes and tea from different countries and also introduced theme days such as Spanish , Polish , Italian offering a taste of those nations’ traditional cakes and drinks.
Tea World is open seven days a week.