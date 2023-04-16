News you can trust since 1873
10 pictures as Tea World Blackpool hosts afternoon tea for dogs

A Blackpool tea room laid out the red carpet for our furry friends as its hosted a tea party for dogs.

By Tony Durkin
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

Tea World in Common Edge Road was showcasing its special afternoon high tea for furry clientele – and their owners of course.

The tea tooms opened in a former chippy just under two years ago and offers teas, coffee's and refreshments – plus the chance to pick up a few worlds of a foreign language as the brainchild of Dee Janic, who has run her foreign languages teaching, Language 4 Life School, in Blackpool for many years, but who wanted to branch out to expand her business.

Dee was keen to offer cakes and tea from different countries and also introduced theme days such as Spanish , Polish , Italian offering a taste of those nations’ traditional cakes and drinks.

Tea World proprietor Dee Janic (back) with Skye, Amy Barton with Dennis, Millie Reidy with Daisy, and Evelyn Respondek with Donald at the Tea World afternoon tea party for dogs.Tea World proprietor Dee Janic (back) with Skye, Amy Barton with Dennis, Millie Reidy with Daisy, and Evelyn Respondek with Donald at the Tea World afternoon tea party for dogs.
Most Popular

Tea World is open seven days a week.

Millie Reidy with Daisy at the Tea World event for dogs.Millie Reidy with Daisy at the Tea World event for dogs.
These cuties, Donald and Dennis, certainly had a good time at the event held at Tea World Blackpool especially for dogs.These cuties, Donald and Dennis, certainly had a good time at the event held at Tea World Blackpool especially for dogs.
The doggie customer is spoilt for choice as to what tuck into next at the Tea World party.The doggie customer is spoilt for choice as to what tuck into next at the Tea World party.
There was fun outdoors as well as in at the Tea World hosting afternoon tea party for fogs. Here is Skye paddling.There was fun outdoors as well as in at the Tea World hosting afternoon tea party for fogs. Here is Skye paddling.
More outdoor fun in the sun as Tea World Blackpool hosted a dog afternoon tea party.More outdoor fun in the sun as Tea World Blackpool hosted a dog afternoon tea party.
There was plenty to keep the furry friend customers entertained at the Tea World dog afternoon tea partyThere was plenty to keep the furry friend customers entertained at the Tea World dog afternoon tea party
Furry friends and owners had a great time as Team World Blackpool hosted a dog afternoon tea party.Furry friends and owners had a great time as Team World Blackpool hosted a dog afternoon tea party.
Furry friends and owners had a great time as Team World Blackpool hosted a dog afternoon tea party.
Tea World proprietor Dee Janic takes a brief break with pet Skye.Tea World proprietor Dee Janic takes a brief break with pet Skye.
Tea World opened in Common Edge Road Blackpool in 2021.Tea World opened in Common Edge Road Blackpool in 2021.
