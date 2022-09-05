10 pictures as Lytham St Annes RNLI Open Day proves a dazzling success

The charity for saving lives at sea hopes to have raised up to £6,000 from the day which saw hundreds of visitors enjoy a host of attractions at the St Annes Promenade boathouse.

Comedian Steve Royle officially opened the event, aided by his sidekick, Mankey Monkey, while entertainment was provided by children’s entertainer Nicky Flash, along with local singers and groups, throughout the day. Zumba Suzy's troupe performed the latest zumba moves.

Stalls included tombolas, wellie throws, hook a duck, and the opportunity to throw sponges at a lifeboat crew member, as well as the opportunity to meet the crew and see the equipment.

RNLI mascot Stormy Stan provided photo opportunities for families while representatives of the Fire Brigade and Police joined in the fun.

“We are still counting the money raised but with electronic card reader payments and other amounts to count we should reach not far short of £6,000,” said spokesman David Forshaw.

"It was a great day and our thanks to the generosity of the supporters and visitors and the Lytham St Annes community who helped sponsor the event.

"The RNLI Charity really relies on this support to fund its life saving activities.”

