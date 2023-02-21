News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

10 pictures as Lytham Hall's millions of snowdrops delight visitors galore

The final weekend of this year’s snowdrop walks season at Lytham Hall is fast approaching – and record numbers of visitors have been enjoying the millions of blooms on show.

By Tony Durkin
2 minutes ago

The snowdrops are the first sign that spring is approaching and the snowdrop weekends in the Hall’s extensive grounds have been available throughout February, free for the first time.

The charge to enter which applied in previous years has been waived by management and instead, a small donation of just £1 per person will provide visitors with a Snowdrop map and factsheet, including a 10 per cent-off voucher if they chose to take a Hall tour.

Hall officials have ben delighted with the respomse, with general manager Peter Anthony saying: "The income from our snowdrop season is instrumental for the sustainability of Lytham Hall. The mansion and its parkland receives no regular revenue grants for its upkeep, restoration and maintenance.”

1. Lytham Hall snowdrops delight

Katie Schofield, nine, was among the many visitors who have delighted in the snowdrops at Lytham Hall..

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Lytham Hall snowdrops delight

The snowdrops offer nature's first sign that spring is on the way at Lytham Hall.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Lytham Hall snowdrops delight

The snowdrops provide a dramatic white 'carpet' in the grounds of Lytham Hall

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Lytham Hall snowdrops delight

Visitors have been flocking to Lytham Hall to see the snowdrops.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Lytham Hall