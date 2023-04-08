News you can trust since 1873
10 photos showing crowds enjoying all the fun of the fair at Anchorsholme Park over Easter

Crowds turned out to enjoy the fun of the fair at Anchorsholme Park as part of a week of fun over Easter.

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

A children’s fun fair was launced on the park yesterday (Good Friday, April 7) an will remain there through to Sunday, April 16.

The fair will be open every day from noon until 8pm and rides cost £2 each.

There are rides galore on the park and on the opening day, families and young people went along to enjoy themselves in glorious sunshine.

The park, off Anchorsholme Lane West, kicked off its Easter activities with a market, food stalls and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 2.

A spokesman for the Friends of the New Anchorsholme Park group, said: "We are really excited to have a full fun fair on the park open for 10 days from Good Friday, April 7 all the way until Sunday, April 16.

"This fair is local; they live and are based in Thornton and are really happy to be supporting their local park.”

In glorious sunshine, people enjoy the fun of the fair at Anchorsholme Park. Here, one of the rides is is in full swing

1. Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

In glorious sunshine, people enjoy the fun of the fair at Anchorsholme Park. Here, one of the rides is is in full swing Photo: Daniel Martino

This pair are certainly enjoying themselves on one of the rides during some Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

2. Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

This pair are certainly enjoying themselves on one of the rides during some Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park Photo: Daniel Martino

Plenty of laughs to be had during the Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

3. Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

Plenty of laughs to be had during the Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park Photo: Daniel Martino

Hold on tight! This group are making the most of the Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

4. Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park

Hold on tight! This group are making the most of the Easter fun fair at Anchorsholme Park Photo: Daniel Martino

