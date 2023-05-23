News you can trust since 1873
The jive dancers are always colourfully attired - they are pictured on St Annes seafront. All photo: JC PhotographyThe jive dancers are always colourfully attired - they are pictured on St Annes seafront. All photo: JC Photography
The jive dancers are always colourfully attired - they are pictured on St Annes seafront. All photo: JC Photography

10 photos of colourful Modern Jive Dance Weekend on St Annes seafront

St Annes seafront was awash with colour, music and dance when the Modern Jive Dance Weekend was staged for the second successive year.
By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:18 BST

The event included various dance activities at the Inn on the Prom Hotel, on South Promenade, but the highlight was the flash mob on the seafront, when more than 100 dancers took to jiving on Saturday (May 20).

Pawl Chriscoli, 64, of organisers Celt-Jive, said: “It was brilliant to see members of the public join in when we were dancing on the prom.

"Everyone had a brilliant time – we had local people and dancers from all over the country.

“We have already booked next year’s event in St Annes for 2024.”

North Wales-based Pawl, who runs events across the country and also on Spain’s Costa del Sol, added: "There are jive clubs all over the country and it is a brilliant way of meeting people and enjoying yourself – the dances are not that hard to learn and even if it’s raining outside, you always feel better after a dance.

"The men often were bright Hawaiian shirts and the ladies put on their special jive dresses – it’s always very colourful.”

Same time next year?

Hi jive - dancers had fun on St Annes seafront

1. Modern Jive Dance Weekend. Photographs by JC Photography

Hi jive - dancers had fun on St Annes seafront Photo: JC Photography

Passers-by stopped to watch all the dancers - and some even joined in

2. Modern Jive Dance Weekend. Photographs by JC Photography

Passers-by stopped to watch all the dancers - and some even joined in Photo: JC Photography

The ladies wore colourful, waisted jive dresses for the dance

3. Modern Jive Dance Weekend. Photographs by JC Photography

The ladies wore colourful, waisted jive dresses for the dance Photo: JC Photography

Dancing the day away on St Annes promenade

4. Modern Jive Dance Weekend. Photographs by JC Photography

Dancing the day away on St Annes promenade Photo: JC Photography

