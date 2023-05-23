10 photos of colourful Modern Jive Dance Weekend on St Annes seafront
The event included various dance activities at the Inn on the Prom Hotel, on South Promenade, but the highlight was the flash mob on the seafront, when more than 100 dancers took to jiving on Saturday (May 20).
Pawl Chriscoli, 64, of organisers Celt-Jive, said: “It was brilliant to see members of the public join in when we were dancing on the prom.
"Everyone had a brilliant time – we had local people and dancers from all over the country.
“We have already booked next year’s event in St Annes for 2024.”
North Wales-based Pawl, who runs events across the country and also on Spain’s Costa del Sol, added: "There are jive clubs all over the country and it is a brilliant way of meeting people and enjoying yourself – the dances are not that hard to learn and even if it’s raining outside, you always feel better after a dance.
"The men often were bright Hawaiian shirts and the ladies put on their special jive dresses – it’s always very colourful.”
