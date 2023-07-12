Great Eccleston Show returns this weekend with something for everyone over two days – and to make it extra special the event is celebrating its 170th anniversary.

This much-loved agricultural show begins on Saturday (July 15) and continues on the Sunday.

Some of the best livestock in the country will be showcased in the ring – both dairy and beef cattle, along with horses, sheep, pigs, goats and even rabbits, as well as horticulture and crafts.

This year the whole community is gearing up to celebrate the anniversary of the show, which was founded in 1853 by the Great Eccleston Agricultural Society.

The Society’s aim was “the improvement and advancement of agriculture”.

Since then the show has continued, despite facing one or two challenges over the years.A show organiser stated: “For 170 years, the Great Eccleston Show has been bringing together locals and visitors from far and we to enjoy a range of activities, from livestock exhibitions and equestrian events to food and drink, crafts and horticulture – and this year will be no different.”

The event will also feature a Victorian fun fare, stunt riders, Cumberland wrestling and Memory Marquee.

Tickets on the gate cost £15.

