10 past photos of Great Eccleston Show as event celebrates its 170th anniversary this weekend

Great Eccleston Show returns this weekend with something for everyone over two days – and to make it extra special the event is celebrating its 170th anniversary.
By Richard Hunt
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

This much-loved agricultural show begins on Saturday (July 15) and continues on the Sunday.

Some of the best livestock in the country will be showcased in the ring – both dairy and beef cattle, along with horses, sheep, pigs, goats and even rabbits, as well as horticulture and crafts.

This year the whole community is gearing up to celebrate the anniversary of the show, which was founded in 1853 by the Great Eccleston Agricultural Society.

The Society’s aim was “the improvement and advancement of agriculture”.

Since then the show has continued, despite facing one or two challenges over the years.A show organiser stated: “For 170 years, the Great Eccleston Show has been bringing together locals and visitors from far and we to enjoy a range of activities, from livestock exhibitions and equestrian events to food and drink, crafts and horticulture – and this year will be no different.”

The event will also feature a Victorian fun fare, stunt riders, Cumberland wrestling and Memory Marquee.

Tickets on the gate cost £15.

Felicity Mason and her daughter Mia, two with their winning Blue Faced Leicester Photo: Neil Cross

1. Looking back to last year's Great Eccleston Show

Felicity Mason and her daughter Mia, two with their winning Blue Faced Leicester Photo: Neil Cross

Scenes from the show Photo: Neil Cross

2. Looking back to last year's Great Eccleston Show

Scenes from the show Photo: Neil Cross

Lynn Blackburn and her prize winning gnome

3. Looking back at last year's Great Eccleston Show

Lynn Blackburn and her prize winning gnome Photo: Neil Cross

Stone mason Ken Hughes Photo: Neil Cross

4. Looking back at last year's Great Eccleston Show

Stone mason Ken Hughes Photo: Neil Cross

Xanthe Maughan, four, getting 'tyred' Photo: Neil Cross

5. Looking back to last year's Great Eccleston Show

Xanthe Maughan, four, getting 'tyred' Photo: Neil Cross

Evie Parkinson, six, with Ghost Photo: Neil Cross

6. Looking back to last year's Great Eccleston Show

Evie Parkinson, six, with Ghost Photo: Neil Cross

Jack Parkinson, five, with Daffodil Photo: Neil Cross

7. Looking back to last year's Great Eccleston Show

Jack Parkinson, five, with Daffodil Photo: Neil Cross

Two-year-old George Clarke on his tractor

8. Looking back to last year's Great Eccleston Show

Two-year-old George Clarke on his tractor Photo: Neil Cross

