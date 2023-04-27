News you can trust since 1873
Boonnak restaurant on Topping Street, Blackpool, has won good reviews from dinersBoonnak restaurant on Topping Street, Blackpool, has won good reviews from diners
Boonnak restaurant on Topping Street, Blackpool, has won good reviews from diners

10 of the best restaurants serving Thai cuisine on the Fylde coast

For Fylde coast folk who enjoy Thai cuisine there was great disappointment when popular Poulton restaurant Thai by Night closed for good last October.

By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Apr 2023, 20:18 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 20:18 BST

But thankfully Blackpool and the Fylde coast is certainly not bereft of restaurants which either specialise in Thai food or include such dishes on their menus.

There are a variety of eateries on the coast which, in their different ways, offer this vibrant kind of food to customers.

Here are some of them, all of which have been given high ratings on Trip Advisor by a large percentage of customers.’

So, as they say in Thailand, ‘kin hai aroi’ as you tuck into your grub at these places.

Michael Wan's Wok Inn Seaside Noodle Bar, 118 Promenade, Blackpool, is highly rated on Tripadvisor

1. Thai cuisone on the Fylde coast

Michael Wan's Wok Inn Seaside Noodle Bar, 118 Promenade, Blackpool, is highly rated on Tripadvisor

Suda Thai Cuisine at 5 Castle Gardens Cres, Carleton, is included in the top ten.

2. Thai cuisine on the Fylde coast

Suda Thai Cuisine at 5 Castle Gardens Cres, Carleton, is included in the top ten.

Mews Thai Restaurant at 7 Chapel Street, Poulton, is a long-established and highly regarded restaurant.

3. Mews Thai Restaurant.jpg

Mews Thai Restaurant at 7 Chapel Street, Poulton, is a long-established and highly regarded restaurant.

Thai Cafe at 66-68 Highfield Rd, Blackpool, has gained some very good reviews

4. thai-cafe-highfield-road.jpg

Thai Cafe at 66-68 Highfield Rd, Blackpool, has gained some very good reviews

