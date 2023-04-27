For Fylde coast folk who enjoy Thai cuisine there was great disappointment when popular Poulton restaurant Thai by Night closed for good last October.

But thankfully Blackpool and the Fylde coast is certainly not bereft of restaurants which either specialise in Thai food or include such dishes on their menus.

There are a variety of eateries on the coast which, in their different ways, offer this vibrant kind of food to customers.

Here are some of them, all of which have been given high ratings on Trip Advisor by a large percentage of customers.’

So, as they say in Thailand, ‘kin hai aroi’ as you tuck into your grub at these places.

1 . Thai cuisone on the Fylde coast Michael Wan's Wok Inn Seaside Noodle Bar, 118 Promenade, Blackpool, is highly rated on Tripadvisor Photo: BEG Photo Sales

2 . Thai cuisine on the Fylde coast Suda Thai Cuisine at 5 Castle Gardens Cres, Carleton, is included in the top ten. Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3 . Mews Thai Restaurant.jpg Mews Thai Restaurant at 7 Chapel Street, Poulton, is a long-established and highly regarded restaurant. Photo: Tripadvisor Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

4 . thai-cafe-highfield-road.jpg Thai Cafe at 66-68 Highfield Rd, Blackpool, has gained some very good reviews Photo: Third party Photo Sales

