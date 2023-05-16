10 of the best cocktail bars in Blackpool rated on Google
Blackpool’s is regarded by many as the UK’s top seaside resort – and what holiday attraction is without at least a handful of decent cocktail bars?
Here is a selection of bars in Blackpool which are known for serving cocktails and which have been rated out of five by reviews on Google.
These bars come in all types and styles and some may not seem to be the archetypal cocktail bar at all.
Yet what they all have in common is that they do indeed serve cocktails and many of them are highly rated by happy customers.
Visitors have rated the venues not just on the actual drinks but on the service and friendliness of staff and the general atmosphere.
Is your favourite cocktail bar in Blackpool among them?