Blackpool’s is regarded by many as the UK’s top seaside resort – and what holiday attraction is without at least a handful of decent cocktail bars?

Here is a selection of bars in Blackpool which are known for serving cocktails and which have been rated out of five by reviews on Google.

These bars come in all types and styles and some may not seem to be the archetypal cocktail bar at all.

Yet what they all have in common is that they do indeed serve cocktails and many of them are highly rated by happy customers.

Visitors have rated the venues not just on the actual drinks but on the service and friendliness of staff and the general atmosphere.

Is your favourite cocktail bar in Blackpool among them?

1.Clementines Clementines, located above popular Winstons bar at 74 Highfield Road in South Shore, was given a 4.8 rating (out of 5) on Google

2. Ronnies Ronnies Wine Bar and Eatery, on Whitegate Drive, was given a 4.8 rating on Google, being praised for its 'unique cocktails'

3. Fubar's Rum Bar Fubar's Rum Bar, North Promemade. Google rating 4.4 This Caribbean themed fun bar has been praised for its cocktails and atmosphere

4. Hogarths Hogarths, on Clifton Street, Blackpool, is described as a Grand Victorian Gin Palace with a vast array of gin of all kinds. It is also noted for its gin cocktails, with a 4.4 rating by reviewers on Google

