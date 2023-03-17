News you can trust since 1873
10 hotels in Blackpool which might be a hit with Eurovision fans

With just a few weeks to go to the Eurovision Song Contest coming to Liverpool and hotels there either full or charging excessive prices, Blackpool is being promoted as an alternative base for fans.

By Tony Durkin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Our resort is just an hour away from Merseyside by train, little more by road and offers an unrivalled variety of entertainment options of its own as well as a dazzling array of hotel options to suit all budgets.

Here we take a look at 10 hotels, in no particular order, offering a representation of what might appeal to those not staying in Liverpool on one of the entertainment world’s biggest weekends of the year.

Further details of all the accommodation options and everything Blackpool has to offer at visitblackpool.com

1. Premier Inn North Pier, Talbot Square

The Premier Inn North Pier opened in 2021 in the former Yates's Wine Lodge building at the heart of Blackpool in Talbot Square. It has 150 rooms and further details are at https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/hotels/england/lancashire/blackpool/blackpool-north-pier.html. Photo: submit

2. Imperial Hotel

The four-star Imperial Hotel dominates North Promenade and was one of the first hotels the Victorians built in Blackpool. It has long been a favourite choice of VIP visitors, including Prime Minsters at political party conferences. Details at www.imperialhotelblackpool.co.uk Photo: submit

3. Ruskin Hotel

The three-star Ruskin Hotel in Albert Road at the heart of Blackpool has 39 Premier and 60 Standard bedrooms, alongside its 220-seater Rembrandts Cabaret Lounge offering live entertainment. Details at ruskinhotel.com. Photo: submit

4. Doric Hotel

The Doric Hotel on Queens Promenade, North Shore offers 103 rooms together with a plunge pool, Turkish steam bath and Turkish bath onsite. Details at www.watersidehotels.co.uk/doric-hotel Photo: submit

