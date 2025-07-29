The showbusiness icon is joining forces with the I Love Blackpool visitor services team, as tickets for the new show can now be purchased at the box office inside the Visit Blackpool Tourism Information Centre, located on Blackpool Promenade.

She will be inviting all aboard The Showboat Blackpool every Wednesday starting tomorrow until Wednesday, August 20, with a very special up, close and personal show and ‘evening with’ style unique night of live chat interspersed with her unique dance numbers and entertainment.

As well as performing her favourite show stopping musical numbers and delivering a hail of hilarious banter with the audience she will be holding an exclusive audience Q & A session.

She said: “I am delighted to be performing at the fabulous Showboat, on the glorious Queens Promenade, a truly fitting location for Blackpool’s queen of decadent drag and comedy performance.

“It’s a very special type of intimate, up, close and personal style show and I will be encouraging lots of audience interaction.

“It’s a special show because I will be revealing to the audience sizzling and scintillating stories of my wild days in showbiz and lots of saucy gossip of me being a very naughty gal indeed!”

Mick Sugden, Area Manager at The Showboat added: “The company are absolutely thrilled to be having a such high profile celebrity performing at our venue. Betty is a true professional and I’m sure she will be a huge success.”

