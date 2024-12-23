1 week left to catch Alex Bain aka Simon Barlow from Coronation Street in Lancashire pantomime
Blackburn actor Alex is best known for playing Simon Barlow in the ITV soap since 2008, when he was just seven-years-old.
Aged 23, Alex left the cobbles this year after 16 years and for his first post-soap job, he headed straight back to his hometown for the annual pantomime at King Geoge’s Hall.
Alex, who attended Walton-le-Dale High School in Bamber Bridge, is currently starring as the handsome Prince, Dandini in Cinderella which promises to feature “great songs, dazzling dance routines, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes, lots of laughs and amazing special effects.”
What has Alex said about his latest role?
Father of one Alex took to his Instagram page today to share a message with fans which read: “Having the best time with the best people doing Cinderella at the @kinggeorgesblackburn! Forever grateful to @shone_ltd for the opportunity to be a part of Blackburn's biggest ever pantomime!
“Remember to get your tickets whilst we still have some dates left! Don't miss out on the magic and the wonderful production of Cinderella at The King George's Hall in Blackburn!”
Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph ahead of the panto’s launch, Alex also said: “I’ve done panto in the past, and when my agent asked if I was interested, I immediately said yes.
“There’s something magical about panto. It’s very different from being on screen. The energy of a live audience is exhilarating, and you can gauge how they’re feeling in real-time.
“I went to quite a few pantos when I was a child. Christmas is very important to me and my family. We used to always go to panto and we’d make a thing of it.
“Now I am a dad, I have taken my daughter [five-year-old Lydia-Rose] with me and my family which has been nice and I understand the importance of [the experience] even more as a parent.
“She has seen the odd scene of me here and there when I was on Corrie and she knows her daddy does acting so I think it will be nice for her to see me here on stage.”
When can I catch Alex in panto?
Cinderella has nine more performances left, these are:
New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31) at 1:00pm
Tickets are available online here or you can phone the King George’s Hall Box Office on 01254 582579.
Prices range from £9-£22 for all showings.
All tickets are seated and all ages are welcomed.
