People are angry about this year's Blackpool Illuminations, claims councillor

Some of Blackpool’s newest Illuminations have been rubbished by a leading councillor – prompting a rousing defence of them by the council leader.

Councillor Paul Galley, leader of the town’s Conservative group on the council, said money that should have been used to make the famous lights even better had been squandered on what he termed a vanity project.

And he hit out at the involvement of interior designer and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in the famous attraction, saying local people were angry about it.

Some of the 2025 Blackpool Illumination displays | National World

Llewelyn-Bowen has been the Creative Director of the Illuminations since 2010 and designed a number of installations for that role.

One of the councillor’s targets was Llewelyn-Bowen’s 2025 addition, Lusch Puppy, a canine-themed feature. The designer also created some smoke-breathing dragons this year.

But Blackpool Council leader, Councillor Lynn Willaims hit back, saying millions of visitors would disagree with him, adding that local designers had been involved in creating new displays too. too.

Cllr Galley said: “Blackpool residents are angry — and rightly so.

“Money that should have been used to bring colour, energy and excitement back to our world-famous Illuminations has instead been squandered on a vanity project.

“The ‘artistic’ light installations designed by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, including dogs in clothing, have left residents baffled, disappointed and, frankly, insulted.

Cllr Lynn Williams and Cllr Paul Galley have clashed over Blackpool Illumiations | Third party

“This is not what Blackpool asked for. It’s not what Blackpool stands for.

“Our Illuminations have always been about joy, spectacle, movement and colour — not self-indulgent ‘art’ pieces that mean nothing to local people or our visitors.

“At a time when every penny of council spending is under scrutiny, the decision to pour money into such disconnected, elitist artwork is nothing short of scandalous.”

He added: “What’s even more baffling is that Labour Council leader Lynn Williams has tried to defend this fiasco by calling it ‘light art”’

“That weak defence has only deepened residents’ frustration. People don’t want vague “light art” — they want fun, vibrancy, and a Blackpool that shines.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen' ro;le as Creative Director pf Blackpool Illuminations has come under attack | Natipnal World

“I am therefore calling on Mr. Llewelyn-Bowen to come clean and confirm the exact amount of remuneration he has received for this project. The public deserves transparency.”

But Cllr Williams said: “I and millions of others disagree with Cllr Galley. He hasn’t made known to me or anyone at the Council of anyone who holds these views, other than himself.

“I choose to promote Blackpool and our illuminations. People travel from all over to see them and we should be proud of Blackpool’s role in British culture. The history of the illuminations is innovation, entertainment and artistry.

“The illuminations have always been art for people to see, enjoy and lift spirits. They can be art and fun at the same time.

“The Lightpool Festival and the Illuminations are National Portfolio Organisations because the Arts Council know the illuminations are innovative, enjoyable and include new technology not seen before in Blackpool – something the illuminations have prided themselves on since 1879.

“Cllr Galley should be aware and promote the fact that all of the illuminations are built and created by local artists and engineers. For some but not all of the new pieces we create we receive ideas from a wide community of artists representing comedy, disability and local people. This has been the case for decades so I am not sure what he feels has changed.”

She added: “It’s half term this week and Blackpool is heaving with residents and visitors coming to see the illuminations and Lightpool festival. They clearly find this year’s display fun and one trip to the comedy carpet or the Promenade would see people from all over the country having a good time and spending money in local businesses, which is what it’s all about.”

Laurence Llewllyn Bowen was approached for a comment.