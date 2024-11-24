A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by a car in Blackpool.

A Toyota Prius struck a pedestrian on Talbot Road at around 4.20am on Sunday.

The pedestrian was “taken to hospital with serious injuries”.

Officers said her injuries were “not thought to be life threatening at this time”.

No arrests were confirmed by police.

The road was closed between Topping Street and Abingdon Street while emergency services worked at the scene.

If you have dashcam footage or any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0198 of November 24.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.