Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by car on Talbot Road in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 11:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by a car in Blackpool.

A Toyota Prius struck a pedestrian on Talbot Road at around 4.20am on Sunday.

The pedestrian was “taken to hospital with serious injuries”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Talbot Road in BlackpoolA pedestrian was struck by a car on Talbot Road in Blackpool
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Talbot Road in Blackpool | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Officers said her injuries were “not thought to be life threatening at this time”.

No arrests were confirmed by police.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The road was closed between Topping Street and Abingdon Street while emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have dashcam footage or any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0198 of November 24.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PoliceToyotaEmergency servicesHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice