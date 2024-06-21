Pedestrian in his 80s hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by van on Bispham Road
Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on Bispham Road at around 11:50am on Friday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ Officers are still at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.”
Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Chorley attended the scene near Low Moor Road alongside paramedics and the police.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used high-pressure airbag step chocks to release one casualty from under a vehicle.
“The casualty was then placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.
“Crews were in attendance for 45 minutes.”
North West Ambulance confirmed they were called “following a low-speed collision involving a car and pedestrian”.
Anyone with information that may help police can call 101, quoting log number 0560 of June 21.
