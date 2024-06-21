Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by a van in Bispham.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on Bispham Road at around 11:50am on Friday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 80s suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by a van in Bispham (Credit: Google) | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ Officers are still at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Chorley attended the scene near Low Moor Road alongside paramedics and the police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used high-pressure airbag step chocks to release one casualty from under a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The casualty was then placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

“Crews were in attendance for 45 minutes.”

North West Ambulance confirmed they were called “following a low-speed collision involving a car and pedestrian”.

Heavy traffic was building following the incident as crews worked at the scene.