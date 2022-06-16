Emergency services were spotted near the roundabout where Red Bank Road, All Hallows Road and Blackpool Road meet at around 3.15pm on Thursday (June 16).
Pictures from the scene showed a number of police vehicles attended as well as an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
Lancashire Police later confirmed they were called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.
“A male in his 40s suffered a serious leg injury,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added.
“The casualty was the pedestrian.”
Traffic was building in the area following the closure.