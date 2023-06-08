News you can trust since 1873
Junior doctor strike: Patients in Blackpool warned of disruption to hospital services

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 8th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

PATIENTS may experience some disruption to the services provided by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals next week when planned industrial action takes place.

Junior doctors will begin a strike starting at 7am on Wednesday 14 June and ending on 7am on Saturday 17 June.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals provides services across a range of settings including Blackpool Victoria and Clifton Hospitals and is working hard to minimise disruption and will continue to provide essential services.

However, it is likely that during the 72-hour strike some appointments and procedures may be cancelled and there may be longer waits to be seen than usual.

Junior doctors work in almost every part of a hospital including A&E and outpatient clinics.

Janet Barnsley, Executive Director of Integrated Care at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “Please continue to attend any planned appointments unless we contact you directly to update you.

“Unfortunately, there will be some disruption to our services and appointments but rest assured that people in greatest need will continue to have access to the care they require.

“For those in most need, urgent and emergency care services will remain open during the industrial action period and people should call 999 or attend accident and emergency if it is life-threatening or an emergency.

“In other situations, please continue to use NHS 111 online. We appreciate the support of our community and appeal for people’s understanding at this time and that they continue to use NHS services appropriately.”

Further information can be found on the Trust’s website or through social media profiles on Facebook and Twitter.

