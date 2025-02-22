Passengers warned of 'short-notice' changes on trains north of Preston after West Coast Main Line landslip

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 09:57 BST

Rail passengers have been advised to expect “short-notice” changes to services traveling north of Preston after a landslip on the West Coast Main Line.

The disruption follows the closure of the line between Carstairs and Lockerbie yesterday due to a landslip near Beattock.

While National Rail confirmed that all lines have now reopened, they added trains to Scotland would operate at a reduced speed.

Rail services north of Preston were suspended on Friday following a landslip on the West Coast Main LineRail services north of Preston were suspended on Friday following a landslip on the West Coast Main Line
Rail services north of Preston were suspended on Friday following a landslip on the West Coast Main Line | @NetworkRailSCOT

Avanti West Coast urged passengers to expect further changes on their Scotland-bound routes.

A spokesman for the company said: “We strongly advise that you check your journey before you travel,”

Customers holding tickets for February 21 journeys north of Preston can use their existing tickets on any Avanti West Coast service along the same route until the end of service today.

What Happened Yesterday?

Much of southern Scotland was under severe weather warnings for high winds and heavy rain throughout Friday morning.

An image posted by Network Rail on social media showed a large section of track had been covered by the landslip.

All trains north of Preston were cancelled as a result, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh terminating at Preston.

Trains originally scheduled to depart from Glasgow or Edinburgh were rerouted to start from Preston instead.

The West Coast Main Line, a key artery for the UK’s rail network, connects major cities such as London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

