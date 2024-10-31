Business rates relief for the hospitality trade and a boost for workers on low incomes are among the benefits from the Budget expected to be reaped by people living in Blackpool.

But employers will face extra tax burdens while the many residents who use buses will see the fares cap rise by 50 per cent.

What will the Budget mean for Blackpool?

Blackpool South Labour MP Chris Webb said the Chancellor's budget had shown "Labour is the party for working people" with thousands in his constituency set to receive a 6.7 per cent pay rise or an increase up to 16.3 per cent for apprentices.

Mr Webb said: "This rise in the national living wage is a huge boost for young people in Blackpool who too often face barriers to opportunity and well paid work."

He also welcomed investment in the NHS, and the scrapping of the threshold which meant stolen goods worth less than £200 were deemed to be low value.

MP for Blackpool South Chris Webb | UGC

He said: "The £25.6bn the Chancellor committed to rebuild our NHS is welcome in Blackpool where we have some of the worst physical and mental health outcomes in the country.

"Alongside funding for extra appointments and surgical hubs, additional clinicians are being sent to Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, allowing more patients to be treated efficiently while ensuring our NHS is fit for a bright future.

"The crackdown on shoplifting announced in the budget is great news for businesses. Local shop owners here have told me how petty theft is at an all time high and greatly harms their business."

Mr Webb campaigned for the extension of business rates relief in his role as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Tourism and Hospitality after the current rate of relief of 75 per cent was due to end next April.

The Budget includes a new 40 per cent rates relief to retail, leisure, and hospitality business in 2025/26, up to a cash cap of £110,000 per business.

The MP said: "This move opens up more opportunity for jobs and investment in Blackpool and is great news for locals and visitors alike.

"I’m thrilled that the budget has also confirmed a £15.4m investment in Blackpool town centre to improve traffic flow, access to public transport, and infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

"And I for one will be toasting the Chancellor’s recognition of one of our greatest institutions and network of community hubs – the British pub, where Labour has knocked a penny off a pint."

But Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council, said he feared the Budget would lead to "more inflation, higher interest rates, higher council tax and less economic growth."

Coun Paul Galley | Third party

He said: "For anyone working in a medium sized business, your employer will be faced with big national insurance increases reducing the chances of them being able to offer a pay rise, or will have to put their prices up, worse still in some cases make redundancies.

Coun Galley welcomed the extension of business rates relief but warned many medium and larger leisure operators in Blackpool would remain "exposed to high business rates as well as high energy costs. They will also now be hit by higher employment costs."

"Likewise for anyone who travels by bus to work, this budget increases your bus fair by 50 per cent. Pensioners hardly got a mention in the budget and the wicked winter fuel allowance cuts were fully endorsed through this Budget, creating untold hardship this winter for over 20,000 pensioners in Blackpool."Blackpool Airport will also be hit by this Budget with the increase in Air passenger duty."