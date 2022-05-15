Police say the M6 northbound between Junction 32 at Preston and Junction 33 at Lancaster isn’t expected to fully reopen until between 2.15pm and 2.30pm

A Lancashire traffic spokesman said: “There is one of three lanes closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An accident on the M6 has affected traffic flow today (May 15), say police.

"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 14.15 and 14.30.”

The incident involved a car catching fire late this morning, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue attending the scene.