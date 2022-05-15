Part of M6 between Junction 32 at Preston  and Junction 33 at Lancaster remains closed after accident

Part of the M6 between Preston and Lancaster remains closed after an accident today.

By Richard Hunt
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 12:35 pm

Police say the M6 northbound between Junction 32 at Preston and Junction 33 at Lancaster isn’t expected to fully reopen until between 2.15pm and 2.30pm

A Lancashire traffic spokesman said: “There is one of three lanes closed.

An accident on the M6 has affected traffic flow today (May 15), say police.

"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 14.15 and 14.30.”

The incident involved a car catching fire late this morning, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue attending the scene.

It is understood only one car was involved.

