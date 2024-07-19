Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parks across Wyre have been given Green Flag Awards in recognition of their excellent upkeep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five of Wyre’s parks have been officially recognised as some of the country’s best and will once again be raising the prestigious Green Flag Award.

The news that Poulton's Vicarage Park, Hawthorne Park and Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton, Memorial Park and The Mount in Fleetwood have achieved the accreditation, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for the green spaces so that everyone can enjoy them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood's Memorial Park is one of several across Wyre to be given Green Flag status | National World

Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Council, said: “We have many beautiful parks and open spaces in Wyre and to gain five Green Flag Awards in one borough is a terrific achievement.

“Our staff and amazing volunteers work hard all year round to keep our parks looking their best and provide a place for our residents and visitors to spend time outside in nature.

“ These awards are testament to their hard work and dedication and are very well deserved.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Wyre Council in achieving the Green Flag Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All five parks are vital green spaces for the community in Wyre, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Awards and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Read more about Wyre’s parks and open spaces.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available online.