Vicarage Park and Hawthorne Park in Poulton, Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton, and Memorial Park and The Mount in Fleetwood have all retained their Green Flag status, placing them among just 2,250 parks across the UK to meet the scheme’s high standards.
The awards celebrate excellence in the management, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces. They also highlight the year-round dedication of Wyre Council’s staff and the vital contributions made by local volunteers.
Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Council said: “Wyre continues to shine through its outstanding parks and open spaces, and receiving five Green Flag Awards again is a truly remarkable accomplishment.
“These awards reflect the tireless efforts of our teams and volunteers who take great pride in making these spaces safe, welcoming and well-kept for all to enjoy.
“Spending time in nature is vital for our wellbeing - it reduces stress, promotes physical activity and brings communities together. Our green spaces aren’t just beautiful places to visit, they’re essential for building healthier, happier lives.”
The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It sets the national benchmark for quality green space management in the UK and beyond.
Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, offered his congratulations: “Earning a Green Flag Award is a sign of exceptional standards, and Wyre’s parks have proven once again that they meet those expectations.
“In times of rising living costs, these green spaces provide free, safe and uplifting environments for families and individuals to enjoy.”
As Wyre celebrates this impressive feat, its parks continue to serve as shining examples of community pride, environmental stewardship, and the positive impact of accessible green space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.