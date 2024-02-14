Parkinson’s UK’s Blackpool support group issues urgent appeal for new volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group which provides information, support, friendship and activities for local people affected by the condition has been running for many years and is in high demand.

The group is looking to fill volunteer roles in both finance and administration and attract group helpers who will take on more general activities. Group helpers ensure attendees are welcomed into the group with a friendly face and a cuppa! Plus, there are opportunities to get involved throughout the year with fundraising and local events.

The group would also love to attract new members who are affected by Parkinson’s, whether they live with the condition themselves, or are a carer or loved one.

Clare Root, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson's UK, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference and meeting other people in the community can be a real lifeline.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire region.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre support group meets on the first Monday of each month at Cleveleys Park Methodist Church Hall, Stockdove Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 2BL from 7.30pm - 9pm.

For more information about the volunteer vacancies available at the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre group, contact Clare Root on [email protected] or call her on 0344 2253611