We’re taking action to make construction more welcoming to women

A Blackpool based construction company is stepping up to challenge gender stereotypes and open new doors for young women across the Fylde coast.

Parkinsons, a local employer in the construction sector has announced a special community event - ‘Women in construction: come and have a go’ - aimed at encouraging more women and girls to explore careers in the trades.

The initiative follows recent news coverage highlighting that Blackpool ranks as the worst place in the UK to grow up female, with limited opportunities and high levels of harassment cited as key issues.

Moved by the report, Parkinsons has partnered with United Youth Alliance and The Platform - a Blackpool-based skills hub supporting 16-24-year-olds to take action.

Girls and young women from United Youth Alliance in Blackpool took part in the study. | United Youth Alliance

The free event will take place at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre in Blackpool (FY3 9TR), Friday 25 July from 11am-3pm. Attendees can meet inspiring professionals already working in construction, hear their stories and try out practical skills in a welcoming environment. Refreshments will be provided throughout the day.

Open to young women considering their future careers as well as those looking for a fresh start, the event is designed to be hands on and inclusive.

The organisers said: “Whether you're thinking about a career change or just want to try something new, come and have a go.”

The day will offer: Practical, skills-based activities, opportunities to learn about roles in construction and the built environment and a chance to speak with women already working in the sector.

Parkinsons hopes the event will not only introduce construction as a viable and rewarding career path, but also start broader conversations about gender balance in male dominated industries.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This is about creating visibility, access and confidence.

“We want to show young women in Blackpool that there are real, local opportunities available to them and that construction is a space where they can thrive.”

A comprehensive study by girls’ rights charity Plan International UK ranked Blackpool second, only behind North East Lincolnshire. It used a number of indicators to show that where you grow up fundamentally affects life chances.

In the report while places like Blackpool are part of government regeneration efforts, young women described the local economy as ‘realistic but hopeful’, with many worried about scarce skilled jobs and most leaving the area for university.

Women in construction community event in Blackpool. | Parkinson

This upcoming event is already generating interest in the community and aims to become a model for future collaboration between businesses and youth focused organisations.

A spokesperson from Parkinson’s, Helen Wilson, said: "This event is part of our health and wellbeing strategy and ties in with International Women’s Day. We wanted to encourage more women and girls to consider careers in construction, which is still a very male-dominated field.

“The idea came after I saw a BBC piece about the challenges young women face in Blackpool, including issues like harassment. It really highlighted the need for more opportunities.

“We partnered with United Youth Alliance and Platform in Blackpool to create a ‘come and have a go’ day. It’s a chance for women to try hands-on skills - like building a bird box with support from experienced joiners.

“Many girls aren’t encouraged to explore trades, and we hope this day shows them what’s possible. It’s about building confidence, learning something new, and maybe sparking a new career interest."

To register interest in attending, participants can scan the event QR code or visit: parkinsonhaveagoday.paperform.co.