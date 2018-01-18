Park Players joined on stage by professional actor

Cleveleys Park Players will be joined by professional actor Angela Harvey in their next play - Building Relationships by Susie Pottinger.

With acting credits including Silent Witness, Abigail’s Party at the London Theatre, and most recently as Queen Margaret in Richard III at the Cockpit Theatre in London, Angela will play the solo role of Rita.

The character takes in laundry from her neighbours in a block of flats. As she tackles each new load she chats to her husband in the next room, finding out about people she would never normally have come into contact with and how slowly but surely become a part of her life.

One reviewer said: “The one-sided conversation with her off-stage husband gradually transforms into a moving work of intense beauty, encapsulating profound truths about the state of the nation and the human condition.”

Cleveleys Park Players are pleased to be hosting this moving, thoughtful and often funny hour long production at Cleveleys Park Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday February 21 at 7.45 p.m. Tickets are £5 and are available from the box office on (01253) 859466 or on the door.