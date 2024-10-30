Fresh calls have been made for a Blackpool primary school to be removed from the council's list of polling stations due to the disruption caused to pupils' education.

Coun Julie Sloman is urging people to support her campaign for the polling station to be removed from Norbreck Primary School by responding to council consultation which ends on Friday November 1.

Norbreck Primary School has to close when it is used as a polling station | Google

She said: "I have been passionately advocating since 2021 that the polling station at Norbreck School is relocated so that our children’s education is not interrupted. Other schools host polling stations but Norbreck was the only one that had to close. This was frustrating for the former head, myself and parents.

"This represents not only an interruption to education but places families under strain in terms of having to take time off work or find child care arrangements, which puts our families at a financial detriment.

"The electoral commission are fairly exacting in the considerations of provision, and we always have to prepare for a worst case scenario regarding accessibility and weather conditions, because of course an election can be called at any time of year.

"I have been working closely with council officers for some time to look for an alternative and we have identified one that has some potential. I have made an urgent plea that this is pursued without delay so that no Norbreck child sacrifices a further day of their education to democracy.

"However, the residents of the town still have a short window of opportunity to make suggestions or identify potential sites by using the consultation which closes on November 1. I understand a number of Norbreck parents have contributed to this, which is great and their suggestions may identify further possibilities."

To make a representation email : [email protected].