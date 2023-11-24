Blackpool Family Hubs are inviting parents-to-be to a series of free baby shower events
Parents-to-be in Blackpool are being invited to a series of free baby shower events.
Blackpool Family Hubs are hosting a series of celebratory events at the North, Central and South hubs next week.
The events will take place on 27 November, 28 November and 1 December at each of the hubs.
Parents-to-be will be able to access advice and support ready for the arrival of their baby as well as find out about the impressive timetable of free sessions on offer within the hubs post-birth.
They will also receive a free baby bump photography shoot, goodie bag and refreshments, and will have a chance to meet other expecting parents when attending one of the sessions available through a booking system.
Each hub will host a range of stalls from local NHS, Blackpool Better Start and council services, with example baby sessions taking place throughout the day.
The Central Family Hub (formerly known as Talbot and Brunswick Children’s Centre) is located on Gorton Street, the North Family Hub (formerly known as Grange Park Children’s Centre) is located at 31 Dingle Avenue, and the South Family Hub is now inside Palatine Leisure Centre on St Anne's Road.
Guests and siblings are welcome to come along.
Booking is required. To book a slot, head to https://bit.ly/BabyShower-Registration