Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grunty's Day Care Nursery, based at Newton Hall Holiday Park near Staining, says it is to close on April 19.

Sadly, the announcement coincides with the nursery's 20th anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents had feared the worst after the operators released a statement in February saying there would be a 30 day consultation over the future of the amenity.

Many hoped that by demonstrating their show of support for the nursery continuing, they might be able to save the day.

One described it as being "more than just a building, its foundations are our families and staff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails Parents contacted councillors and the media to try and keep Grunty's open.

But the nursery, which was first opened in 2004, has now released a statement confirming its imminent closure.

Sorry to be taking the difficult decision

It said: "Following a period of consultation Grunty's Day Care Nursery will be closing on the 19th April 2024.

"We'd like to thank our children, parents, and the fantastic team at the nursery for their hard work and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are sorry to be taking the difficult decision to close the nursery. The loyal and dedicated team of early years practitioners and other skilled staff are being offered full support and guidance throughout this process. "Recent years have been very challenging times for pre-school nurseries across the UK with rising operating costs and fewer people entering the profession and commencing training to provide the skilled workforce that this sector requires." Grunty's Day Care Nursery is owned and operated by Partington's Holiday Centres Ltd who own and operate Holiday Parks across Lancashire, the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales.

The company is now concentrating on expanding and investing in the development of its Holiday Parks and quality leisure experiences. For all enquiries regarding Grunty's Day Care Nursery, people are asked to email [email protected].

Parents are now having to find alternative nursery arrangements for their children and grandchildren.