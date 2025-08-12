Parents have been advised not to give slushie drinks to children under the age of seven due to concerns about the levels of glycerol in the drinks.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued new guidance over the drink amidst concerns of possible health risks.

Slushie drinks are known to contain glycerol and high levels of it can cause shock, very low blood sugar and in some cases, loss of consciousness in young children.

Blackpool Council has shared new guidelines over slushies for under sevens|FSA | Food Standard Agency

The substance is used in the drinks to stop them freezing solid and making them more drinkable. but even though it is not considered toxic to adults, there are concerns over the possible health implications for young children.

Blackpool Council has shared the FSA warning on its website and says: “Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued new guidance that slush ice drinks containing glycerol should not be consumed by children under seven.

“As part of the guidance, it also states that children under 10 should only be given one 350ml drink.

“Glycerol (E422) is a key ingredient used often in slush ice drinks to stop the drink freezing solid.

“It can be found in ready-to-drink slushies, plus home kits containing slush concentrates. When buying one this summer and beyond, make sure to check with the seller about the drink’s glycerol content, and don’t buy it if in doubt.”

One 350ml slush ice drink with glycerol is about the same size as a can of fizzy drink, or a standard coffee.

The manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates have also been reminded to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect.

Working with industry, the FSA has issued guidelines for manufacturers on these drinks to encourage them to formulate their products using the minimum quantity of glycerol needed to get the required ‘slush’ drink effect

.Manufacturers and retailers are also being advised that the sales of slush ice drinks containing glycerol should be accompanied by a written warning visible at point of sale

If a child becomes unwell with headaches, nausea or vomiting soon after consuming slush ice drinks, parents are advised to immediately give them drinks or food containing sugar and call 111 for medical advice.

If a child becomes drowsy or confused, call 999 for urgent medical attention.