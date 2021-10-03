Paramedics treat casualty after St Annes kitchen fire

One person needed treatment for smoke inhalation after a kitchen blaze in St Annes last night.

By Brian Ellis
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:16 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:20 am
Two fire crews attended the blaze.

Firefighters from St Anne's and South Shore stations attended the incident at around 6:30pm in Stratford Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman said: "The fire, which involved a chopping board left on the hob, was out on arrival and firefighters used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.

"One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews."

ParamedicsSt Annes