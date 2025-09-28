Panic as teenager finds themselves locked inside YMCA Thornton

A young man on the Fylde Coast had a slightly unsual Saturday evening, finding themselves locked inside a YMCA!
Last night, a teenager in Thornton found themselves locked in the YCMA Thornton building after it had closed.

The youngster was able to get a hold of his mother who then took to social media to share her son’s predicament, asking if anyone who worked at YMCA Thornton could help them out.

Numerous people then took to the comments section to assist the family and the Gazette understands the son was freed that same evening.

YMCA were approached for comment.

