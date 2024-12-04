This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Blackpool man’s humourous memoir of growing up in the town and the scrapes he got into with his best mate has been turned into a short TV pilot show - produced by his son.

Now the book itself and the short film, both called ‘Trust Me, I’m Your Best Mate’ are both available on Amazon, with the tales described by one reviewer as being like a cross between ‘Only Fools and Horses’ and The Inbetweeners.

During the Covid lockdown, Greg McAvoy decided to write down some of his memories of his time growing up in the resort with pal Steve Redman.

Greg McAvoy with a cope of his book, Trust Me, I'm Your Best Mate | Third party

His intention was to create a keepsake for his own, and Steve’s families, so they could always look back on them and have a laugh.

But when Steve’s mum told him that the stories should be published, he boiled down the 40 yarns he had down to the best 15, and self-published them.

The humorous collection of short story memoirs follow Greg and Steve, growing up through the late 1980s, 1990s and 2000s in Blackpool, the UK's famous northern seaside town and beyond. Friendship, mischief, trials but mostly tribulations!

Dad-of-two Greg, 52, was delighted with the resulting book - but more was to come.

Greg’s son Dominic, 21, who is studying on a film production course at the University of Salford, turned the first chapter into a 20-minute pilot for a potential TV series, bringing in a 17-strong film crew and professional young actors to play him and Steve when they were younger.

Steve Redman and Greg McAvoy | Third party

Jayden Fox, who has appeared in Hollyoaks, plays Greg, and Ben Gouding stars as Steve, with filming taking place at various locations in Blackpool - and even in Gregg’s childhood home!

The film was screened at The Regent Cinema in November, with the venue packed with relatives, film crew and actors.

Greg said: “It’s all been a brilliant experience, especially as I never intended all this when I started out.

“We were just a couple of daft lads rather than bad lads, but we did get into a few silly scrapes and when I started to recount them, I realised how many stories there were.

“It was funny how this project just grew and grew, from a pretty modest hobby to something more ambitious.

“Watching ourselves on screen being played by young actors was pretty surreal but they did a marvellous job.

“I also think we did Blackpool proud as well.

“I’m not sure where things will go from here but I easily have enough stories for a second volume - and a TV series even.

“I really just wrote it for myself , Steve and our families. but if other people enjoy these stories too, that’s a bonus.”

Dad-of two Steve, 51, now works as an entertainments agent, predominantly for cruise liners in Scandinavia.

He said: “ I’m very proud to say that the book by Greg McEvoy telling the story of our youth is on Amazon.

“The whole thing has been an amazing achievement by all involved.”

The book can be found on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DPHYSJ87?